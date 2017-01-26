Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $48 million by 2022. The Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is segmented on the basis of application, end user and geography. The report on Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is expected to grow exponentially due to rise in demand for fuel additive and refractory material industry reported by, Occams Business research. The increasing demand for Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is increasing due to huge demand created by rising refractory material industries.

Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of flame retardant market is major drivers for the Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market. American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Stream Chemical Inc., Eprui Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd., NaBond Technologies Co., Limited, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., and SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market by end user 2012- 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Furnaces and boilers Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.2. Paints and coatings Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.3. Electronics Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.4. Electrical Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.5. Construction Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

1.6. Others Market 2012-2022 ($ million)

2. Global Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ million)

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Middle East & Africa

2.5. Central & South America

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

3.2. American Elements

3.3. SIGMA-ALDRICH CO. LLC

3.4. NANOSTRUCTURED & AMORPHOUS MATERIALS, INC. (NANOAMOR)

3.5. STREM CHEMICALS, INC.

3.6. US RESEARCH NANOMATERIALS, INC.

3.7. NABOND TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

3.8. EPRUI NANOPARTICLES & MICROSPHERES CO. LTD.

3.9. REINSTE NANO VENTURES PVT. LTD.

3.10. INFRAMAT CORPORATION

3.11. SKYSPRING NANOMATERIALS, INC.

