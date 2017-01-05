Global Medical Gases Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Medical Gases Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $14 billion by 2022. The Global Medical Gases Market is segmented on the basis of industry product, end user and geography. The report on Global Medical Gases Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Medical Gases Market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of its products such as pure medical gases, medical gas mixtures, and medical gas equipment and so on. The increasing demand for Global Medical Gases Market by end user is increasing it includes hospitals, home healthcare, research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries.

Global Medical Gases Market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The growing aging population and the resultant increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases as well as advancements in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The rise in adoption of remote monitoring and home healthcare are expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Sol-Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Airgas, Inc., Messer Group Gmbh, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global medical gases market by product 2012- 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Medical Gases market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1. Pure Medical Gases market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.1. Oxygen market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.2. Medical Air market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.3. Carbon Dioxide market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.4. Helium market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.5. Nitrogen market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.1.6. Nitrous Oxide market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.2. Medical Gas Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Helium Oxygen Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Laser Gas Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Lung Diffusion Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5. Ethylene Oxide market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.6. Carbon Dioxide-Oxygen Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.7. Blood Gas Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.8. Aerobic Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.9. Anaerobic Gas Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Mixtures market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.1. Medical gas equipment market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.2. Hoses market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.3. Manifolds market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.4. Regulators market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.5. Flowmeters market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.6. Suction Regulators market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.7. Cryogenic Products market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.8. Cylinders market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.9. Vacuum Systems market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.10. Outlets market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1.3.11. Monitoring Systems – Alarms & Monito market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global medical gases market, by end user 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Hospitals (Labs & Clinics) market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Home Healthcare market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.3. Universities/Research Institutions market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global medical gases market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

