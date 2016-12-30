Global Metabolomics Technologies Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Metabolomics Technologies Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $XX billion by 2022. The Global Metabolomics Technologies Market is segmented on the basis of application, technique, indication and geography. The report on Global Metabolomics Technologies Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Metabolomics Technologies Market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge investment from governments and rise in personalized medicine market reported by, Occams Business research. With the growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical market global metabolomics technologies market is to grow significantly in the next few years.

Global Metabolomics Technologies Market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of Global Metabolomics Technologies Market applications such as Biomarker discovery, Drug discovery and development, Toxicology testing, Nutrigenomics and so on are major drivers for the Global Metabolomics Technologies Market. Agilent technologies, Thermo fisher scientific, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolomics Technologies, inc, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters corporation, Avacta group PLC, Merc & Co. inc, Avid radiopharmaceuticals Inc, Banyan biomarkers, Diagenic ASA, Exonhit therapeutics, Genenews ltd, Glycominds ltd, Great lakes neurotechnologies, Innogenetics biological, innovative neurotechnologies inc are the key market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global metabolomics technologies market by application 2012- 2022

1.1. Global Biomarker Discovery market 2012-2022 ( $ BILLION)

1.2. Global Drug Discovery/Drug Assessment market 2012-2022 ( $ BILLION)

1.3. Global Toxicology Testing market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

1.4. Global Nutrigenomics Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

1.5. Global Others Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2. Global metabolomics technologies market by technique 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1. Global Separation Techniques Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1.1. Global Gas Chromatography Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1.2. Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1.3. Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1.4. Global Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.2. Global Detection Technique Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.2.1. Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.2.2. Global Mass Spectrometry (MS) Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.2.3. Global Surface Based Mass Analysis Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.3. Global Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3. Global metabolomics technologies market by indication 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.1. Global Oncology Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.2. Global Cardiology Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.3. Global Toxicology testing Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.4. Global Nutrigenomics Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.5. Global others Market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

4. Global metabolomics technologies market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

