Global Nanocoatings Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Nanocoatings Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 25% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $16 billion by 2022. The Global Nanocoatings Market is segmented on the basis of industry applications, type and geography. The report on Global Nanocoatings Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Nanocoatings Market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of its applications in fields such as healthcare, food and packaging, marine industry, water treatment equipment, electronics, construction, automotive, energy and so on. The increasing demand for global nanocoatings market by type such as anti-fingerprint nanocoatings is major driver for the market.

Global nanocoatings market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The global rise in adoption of nanocoating products is expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The launch of new products is expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Buhler AG, Nanogate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, ADMAT Innovations, Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings, Nanomech Inc, EIKOS Inc, CIMA Nanotech, Telsa Nanocoatings Inc, CG2 Nanocoatings, Inframat Corporation are the leading companies in the global nanocoatings market. Product launches, expansion and partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global nanocoatings market by application 2012- 2022

1.1. Healthcare market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Food & Packaging market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Marine Industry market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Water Treatment Equipment market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5. Electronics market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.6. Construction market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.7. Automotive market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.8. Energy market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.9. Others market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global nanocoatings market by type 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

2.2. Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

2.3. Easy-To-Clean & Anti-Fouling Nanocoatings

2.4. Self-Cleaning (Bionic & Photocatalytic) Nanocoatings

2.5. Other Nanocoatings

3. Global nanocoatings market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive landscape

4.1. ABB Ltd.

4.2. Buhler AG

4.3. Nanogate AG

4.4. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

4.5. Bio-Gate AG

4.6. Admat Innovations

4.7. Surfix Bv Advanced Nanocoatings

4.8. Nanomech Inc

4.9. Eikos Inc

4.10. Cima Nanotech

4.11. Telsa Nanocoatings Inc

4.12. CG2 Nanocoatings

4.13. Inframat Corporation

