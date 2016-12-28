Global North America Car DVR Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the North America Car DVR Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 13% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $180 million by 2022. The North America Car DVR Market is segmented on the basis of industry products and geography. The report on North America Car DVR Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The North America Car DVR market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge demand for safety measures and global rise in road accidents. The US Senate passed a bill in 2012 for the mandatory installation of black boxes in cars for recording crucial data including seat belt buckling, throttle position, air bag deployment, braking system and vehicle speed. The increasing demand for car DVR market through automobile safety and government support is major driver for the adoption of its products.

North America car DVR market is expected to contribute highest in US followed by Canada. R&D by North America companies with an aim to develop innovative car DVR products and their enhancement are expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. Huge demand for single and double channel CAR DVR is expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. ABEO COMPANY, BLACKVUE (PITTASOFT CO., LTD), COBRA ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, FINEVU (FINE DIGITAL, INC.), GARMIN, HONEYWELL, ITRNONICS are the leading companies in the North America car DVR market. Product launches and partnership are the key winning strategy of the North America car DVR market.

Scope of the report

North America Car DVR market by product 2012- 2022

1.1. Single Channel Car DVR Market

1.2. Double Channel Car DVR Market

North America Car DVR Market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ million)

2.1. US

2.2. Canada

2.3. Mexico

Competitive Landscape

3.1. ABEO COMPANY

3.2. BLACKVUE (PITTASOFT CO., LTD)

3.3. COBRA ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

3.4. FINEVU (FINE DIGITAL, INC.)

3.5. GARMIN

3.6. HONEYWELL

3.7. ITRNONICS

3.8. LUKAS

3.9. PANASONIC

3.10. TOSHIBA

3.11. PHILIPS

