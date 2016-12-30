Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2015-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $XX billion by 2022. The global ophthalmic drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutics, end user applications and geography. The report on global ophthalmic drugs market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The market is driven by various factors which include increase prevalence of eye related disorders such as glaucoma and cataract aging population, regulatory approvals to new drugs and devices, new technologies such as focus on combining drugs and device therapies and increasing economic factors such as rise in disposable income and health expenditure in emerging countries such as India and China. The market is expected to grow at good growth rate due to growing awareness especially in the emerging and underdeveloped countries. However, factors such as expiration of patents, drying pipelines and major slowdowns in economies may hamper the market growth.

The popular drugs include Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Restasis, Lumigan and Ganfort, Xalatan/Xalacom, Pataday and other. The drugs include drugs for glaucoma, retinal disorder, dry eye, allergic conjunctivitis, inflammation and conjunctivitis. The end users include hospitals, eye clinics, diagnostic centres and patients.

The major geographies include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia pacific. The North American market is driven high awareness, availability of drugs due to presence of major players. Better regulatory policies have led to increased trust in the drugs. Asia Pacific market to have high growth rate driven by strong markets in China and India. Market includes top players such as Abbot Laboratories, ltd, Allergan Inc, Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Senju, Johnson and Johnson and Santen.

Here you can find Free Sample on this Research : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/46

