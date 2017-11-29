Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, “Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market (Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehousing/Distribution, Entertainment, and Other End-use (Field Services, Government, Transportation, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the POS terminals market was valued at US$ 40.20 Bn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$ 103.20 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

A Point of Sale (POS) is a mechanized alternative for a cash register with the ability to record and track customer orders, process debit/credit cards, connect to other systems in network, and control inventory across geographically dispersed locations. The POS terminal market has witnessed a significant change and expansion with the advancements in technology leading to the growth of alternative POS solutions including Android POS and SaaS-based POS terminals. The POS terminals are moving towards digital format, with electronic signature capture and e-mailed receipts enabling paper free transactions. The introduction of chip-embedded payment solutions and personal identification number (PIN) is expected to minimize the security concerns pertaining to data theft, further expanding the POS terminals market.

Competitive Insights:

The global POS terminals/systems market is highly fragmented across vertical markets, compelling resellers to understand the distinct differences from segment to segment. Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems, Inc., and PAX Technology Ltd are the leading POS terminal vendors in the global POS terminals market. Other players including Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd NCR Corporation and MICROS Systems, Inc. have been identified as promising and emerging players in the POS terminals industry.

Key Trends:

Shift from Hard Currency Transactions to Cashless Transactions

Mobility Revolution

Growing adoption of SaaS-based and Android POS systems

Opportunity to Add Value and Loyalty Options

Company Profiles

