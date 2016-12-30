Global Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.8% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.8% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $XX billion by 2022. The Global Polyurethane Foam Market is segmented on the basis of application, solution and geography. The report on Global Polyurethane Foam Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global polyurethane foam market is expected to grow exponentially due to rise in demand for polyurethane foam in growing end user industries. The increasing demand for Global Polyurethane Foam Market is expected to bring new players into the market. Multipurpose and versatile physical properties enabled polyurethane foam market to grow fast. It is a widely-used polymer and plastic also available in flexible and rigid foams. Rigid foams are used primarily as an insulation material in the construction and refrigeration applications.

Global polyurethane foam market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of Global Polyurethane Foam in bedding & furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive and so on are major drivers for the global polyurethane foam market. BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Chemtura Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Recticel NV /SA, Armacell Gmbh, Foamcraft, Inc. are the key market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global polyurethane foam market by type 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

1.1. Global flexible polyurethane market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

1.2. Global rigid polyurethane market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2. Global polyurethane foam market by end user 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.1. Global bedding & furniture market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.2. Global building & construction market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.3. Global electronics market 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

2.4. Global automotive market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.5. Global footwear market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.6. Global packaging market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.7. Global others market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global polyurethane foam market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. BASF SE

4.2. The DOW Chemical Company

4.3. Bayer AG

4.4. Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

4.5. Nitto Denko Corporation

4.6. Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

4.7. Huntsman Corporation

4.8. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (Former: Yantai Wanhua Polyuretanes Co., Ltd.)

4.9. Trelleborg AB

4.10. Tosoh Corporation (Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co., Ltd.)

4.11. Chemtura Corporation

4.12. Inoac Corporation

4.13. Recticel NV /SA

4.14. Armacell Gmbh

4.15. Foamcraft, Inc.

4.16. Foampartner Group

4.17. Future Foam, Inc.

4.18. Fxi-Foamex Innovations

4.19. Rogers Corporation

4.20. UFP Technologies, Inc.

4.21. The Woodbridge Group

