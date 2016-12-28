Global Pressure Sensor Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Pressure Sensor Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $11 billion by 2022. The global pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of industry applications, technology and geography. The report on Global Pressure Sensor market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global pressure sensor market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of its applications such as automotive, oil & gas, consumer electronics, medical, utility, industrial segment and so on. The increasing demand for global pressure sensor market products such as piezo resistive pressure sensor is major driver for the market.

Global pressure sensor market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The global rise in adoption of global pressure sensor market products are expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The launch of new products is expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, The Emerson Electric Company, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Inc, Omron Corporation and STMicroelectronics N.V. are the leading companies in the global pressure sensor market. Product launches, expansion and partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

Global pressure sensor market by application 2012- 2022

1.1. Automotive market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Oil & Gas market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Consumer Electronics market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Medical market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5. Utility market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.6. Industrial Segment market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

Global pressure sensor market by technology 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Passivating Inhibitors market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Piezo resistive Pressure Sensor market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.3. Capacitive Pressure Sensor market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.4. Electromagnetic Pressure Sensor market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.5. Resonant Solid State Pressure Sensor market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.6. Optical Pressure Sensor market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

Global pressure sensor market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

Competitive Landscape

4.1. ABB Ltd.

4.2. Robert Bosch Gmbh

4.3. Denso Corporation

4.4. The Emerson Electric Company

4.5. Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

4.6. General Electric

4.7. Honeywell International, Inc.

4.8. Measurement Specialties, Inc.

4.9. Omron Corporation

4.10. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

