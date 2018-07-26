According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Quartz Sand Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global quartz sand market is expected to reach over US$ 19.8 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

On the basis of end use, the quartz sand market is categorized into oil & gas, glass, chemical, ceramics, foundry and others (filtration, electronics, etc.). In 2016, glass industry accounted for the largest share of global Quartz sand market. It accounted for more than 30% revenue share in the global quartz sand market. Quartz sand also finds its application in the petroleum industry in sand slurries for hydraulic fracturing processes, as well as it is also used as a filler in the paint and rubber manufacture industries. Oil & gas industry is the most attractive industry driven by the growth in the oil & gas industry and discoveries of new oil & gas reserves

For the purpose of this study, the global quartz sand market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for quartz sand followed by North America and Europe. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global average during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range in the quartz sand segment. Donghai Colorful Mineral Product Co., Ltd., Donghai Shihu Quartz, Kyshtym Mining/Sumitomo Corporation, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd., Quartz Corp., Unimin Corporation, Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand Factory, Lane Mountain Company, Essem MetaChem, Basstech International, STYNEN Minerals BV, SMARCO Industries Private Limited/Shree Mahalaxmi Resin-coated Sand Pvt. Ltd., Industrial Minerals (NZ) Ltd., Jinjiang Shenhu Xifeng Natural Quartz Sand, Universal Minerals & Chemicals, AB Anykš?i? Kvarcas, California Silica Products LLC, Quarzwerke GmbH., SCR-Sibelco N.V., WOLFF & MULLER Holding GmbH & Co. KG., U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., Heemskirk Consolidated Limited, Mitsubishi Corporationetc. etc. are few key manufacturers in global quartz sand market.

Key Trends:

– Growing demand from end use industries

– Growing application base (hydraulic fracturing, semiconductors, foundry, glaze, filtration, refractory, abrasives and recreation)

– Environmental Regulations Impacting Suppliers

– Rising Demand from High Growth Economies

