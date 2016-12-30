Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 11% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $7.5 billion by 2022. The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product and geography. The report on Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is expected to grow exponentially due to rise in life style oriented diseases and technological advancement in healthcare domain reported by, Occams Business research. The increasing demand for Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is increasing due to rise in life style oriented diseases such as Arthritis, Diabetes. Radiofrequency ablation devices in pain management enable to reduce chronic low-back and neck pain caused due to degenerative joint diseases such as arthritis and other spinal conditions.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices such as capital equipment radiofrequency generators and so on are major drivers for the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market. Boston Scientific Corporation, Cosman Medical, Inc., Diros Technology, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Medtronic (Covidien), NeuroTherm, Inc. (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc are the key market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global radiofrequency ablation devices market by product 2012- 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Global Capital Equipment RF generators Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Global Reusable probes, electrodes Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Global disposable cannula, needles Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global radiofrequency ablation devices market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Middle East & Africa

2.5. Central & South America

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. MEDTRONIC PLC

3.2. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

3.3. SMITH & NEPHEW INC

3.4. GE HEALTHCARE

3.5. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

3.6. OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

3.7. TOSHIBA

3.8. SONY

3.9. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

3.10. COSMAN MEDICAL INC

3.11. DIROS TECHNOLOGY INC

3.12. HALYARD HEALTH INC

3.13. NEURO THERM INC

3.14. OLYMPUS MEDICAL COMPANY

3.15. VENUS CONCEPT

