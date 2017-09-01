Global Solid PCD Market Size and Forecast to 2017 – 2022

In this report, the global Solid PCD market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solid PCD in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Solid PCD market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

UBE

TOSOH

AsahiKASEI

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ester Exchange Method

Glycol Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solid PCD for each application, including

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others

1 Solid PCD Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid PCD

1.2 Solid PCD Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Solid PCD Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Solid PCD Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Ester Exchange Method

1.2.4 Glycol Method

1.3 Global Solid PCD Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solid PCD Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Polyurethane Elastomers

1.3.3 Polyurethane Adhesives

1.3.4 Polyurethane Coating

1.3.5 Others

2 Global Solid PCD Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid PCD Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Solid PCD Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Solid PCD Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Solid PCD Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Solid PCD Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Solid PCD Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Solid PCD Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Global Solid PCD Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Solid PCD Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Solid PCD Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Solid PCD Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Solid PCD Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Solid PCD Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Solid PCD Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

