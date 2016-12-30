Global Webbing Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Webbing Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $ XX billion by 2022. The global food colorants market is segmented on the basis of industry applications, types and geography. The report on global webbing market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global webbing market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge demand for safety measures particularly in automobile sector. Favorable regulations by agencies such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Euro NCAP are expected to further strengthen the trend in developed and emerging economies reported by, Occams Business research. The increasing demand for webbing products through automobile safety standards is major driver for the adoption of webbing products.

Global webbing market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. R&D by webbing market companies with an aim to develop biodegradable webbing materials coupled with application development is expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The wide variety and application of webbing products are expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. E. Oppermann GmbH, webbing products, Biothane, Universal Webbing Products Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Daxin Webbing Co., Ltd, Narrowtex Australia Pty Ltd, National Webbing Products Co, Ohio Plastics Belting Co are the leading companies in the global webbing market. Wide application, product launches and partnership are the key winning strategy of the webbing market.

Scope of the report

1. Global webbing market by application 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Automotive and transport

1.2. Sporting goods

1.3. Furniture

1.4. Military/defense

1.5. Others

2. Global food colorant market by product 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Polyster

2.2. Nylon

2.3. Polypropylene

2.4. Carbon fiber

2.5. Para Aramid Synthetic Fiber

2.6. Ultra High Molecular weight polyethylene

3. Global webbing market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. E. OPPERMANN GMBH

4.2. WEBBING PRODUCTS

4.3. BIOTHANE

4.4. UNIVERSAL WEBBING PRODUCTS CO LTD

4.5. JIANGSU DAXIN WEBBING CO. LTD

4.6. NARROWTEX AUSTRALIA PVT LTD

4.7. NATIONAL WEBBING PRODUCTS CO

4.8. OHIO PLASTICS BELTING CO

4.9. SOUTHERN WEAVING COMPANY

4.10. TENNESSEE WEBBING PRODUCTS COMPANY

