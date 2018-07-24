Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 To 2025: Credence Research

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Glycomics/ Glycobiology Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global glycomics/ glycobiology market was valued at US$ 657.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,891.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Glycomics/ glycobiology is a study of structure, function and biology of saccharides which are widely distributed in nature. Sugars are important component of all living cells and thus play important role in various medical, biochemical and biotechnological research field. For the purpose of this study, the glycomics market is segmented on the basis of product type such as enzymes (glycosidases, glycosyltransferases, neuraminidases, sialyltransferases, sulfatases, carbohydrate kinases, other enzymes), instruments (antibody arrays, HPLC, lectin arrays, MALDI-TOF, mass spectrometers, other instruments), kits (glycan labeling kits, glycan purification kits, glycan release kits, other kits), reagents (glycoproteins, monosaccharides, oligosaccharides, other reagents). Currently, instruments held the largest market share due to higher costs and its prime role in glycobiology. It is anticipated that enzymes will show the highest growth during forecast period due to increasing use in research and development activities.

Glycobiology has wide range of applicability; but for the purpose of the study, this market is categorized as diagnostics, drug discovery & development, oncology, immunology other applications. It is studied that, in the base year 2016, drug discovery & development was major revenue generating segment because increase in R&D activities for the development of novel therapies and higher number of unmet needs are primarily driving the market growth. Glycobiology market is currently dominated by North America due to technological advancement, higher investment in R&D activities and presence of large number of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical industries and research institutes. However, due to increasing government investments in the life sciences sector and increasing partnership of key players with local manufacturer, and rapidly expanding life science industries in this region the market will witness phenomenal growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The glycomics/ glycobiology market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Prozyme, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increase in number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, technological advancement and increasing applicability of glycobiology in drug discovery and development are major factors that driving the growth of glycomics/ glycobiology market globally.

– Increasing demand of personalized medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases would drive the glycomics/ glycobiology market growth during forecast period.

