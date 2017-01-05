Green Solvent Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, Global Green Solvent Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $8.5 billion by 2022. The global green solvent market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The report on global green solvent market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

High green solvents demand from the end-use industries is projected to positively have an impact on the global market over the forecasted years. Solvents are the components which are mixed along with other substances for producing a brand new fabric. Constant volatility in crude oil prices has negatively affected the conventional solvents market and is as a result anticipated to pressure the bio founded solvents market. Developing green solvents acceptance across multiple industries over the last few years is anticipated to additional compliment the worldwide green solvents market progress.

Key players of green solvent market include BASF SE, Bioamber Inc., Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Florida Chemicals Company Inc., Cargill Inc., Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co Kg. The key players in the market try to accelerate market penetration adhere to sustainability techniques such as the advance products introduction, entering into strategic collaborations.

Scope of the report

1. Global Green solvent Market by Type 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Global Green solvent for Lactate Esters market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Global Green solvent for Methyl Esters market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Global Green solvent for D-Limonene market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Global Green solvent for Alcohol, Glycols & Diols Solvents market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5. Global Green solvent for Types of Alcohols, Diols & Glycols market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5.1. Global Green solvent for Solketal market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5.2. Global Green solvent for Iso-butanol market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.5.3. Global Green solvent for others market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.6. Global Green solvent for Others market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global Green solvent Market by applications 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Global Green solvent for Paints and coatings market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Global Green solvent for Adhesives and sealants market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.3. Global Green solvent for Printing ink market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.4. Global Green solvent for Industrial and domestic cleaner market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.5. Global Green solvent for Others (Pharmaceuticals and personal care) market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global green solvent Market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

