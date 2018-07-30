Growing Concerns For Public Safety And Security To Continue Driving The Mobile Video Surveillance Market

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Mobile Video Surveillance Market (Component – Hardware (Storage, Cameras and Others) and Software (Video Management Systems and Video Analytics); End-users – Transit and Rail (Buses, Trams, Ships and Trains), Law Enforcement, First Responders and Others (Personal Vehicles, Drones, etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global mobile video surveillance market is estimated to hit US$ 3.20 Bn by 2025.

Market Insights

With the ever growing expenditure over video surveillance systems, mobile video surveillance has emerged among the most promising solutions in the overall security systems sector. Mobile video surveillance refers to surveillance systems deployed over vehicles. Thus, users can easily access live video feed on their smartphones or laptops. Mobile video surveillance systems virtually eliminate the need for installing any fixed devices. Subsequently, mobile video surveillance forms a viable security solution with reduced costs as compared to the conventional video surveillance systems.

The overall mobile video surveillance market is primarily driven by the increasing concerns for public safety and security. The transportation sector is subjected to various security challenges in order to safeguard safety and security of passengers and cargo. Terrorist threats, criminal activities, natural disasters and accidents are all a part of this concern. Mobile video surveillance protect drivers and passengers and gives them a real sense of security. Presence of alarm buttons and on-board cameras deters vandalism and crime, thereby ensuring on-time intervention. Mobile video surveillance also enables transportation facilities to maintain an uninterrupted and quick flow of passengers and cargo.

Furthermore, overall increasing spending over video surveillance is another factor supporting the mobile video surveillance growth. Mobile video surveillance offers numerous features such as recording of violations and data storage in local & centralized databases among others. In addition, mobile surveillance system is easy to install and can be configured or monitored from anywhere in the world. These factors in combination are expected to drive the mobile video surveillance market during the forecast period.

The overall mobile video surveillance market is categorized on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and software. The market is categorized, based on application, into transit & rail, school transportation, law enforcement, first responders and others. In 2016, the market is led by the transit and rail segment, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the total market revenue generated worldwide.

Key Trends

Increased use of wireless technology

Growing popularity of body-worn video cameras

Increasing adoption of IP video cameras

