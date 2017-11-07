Hearing Aids Market 2017 Analysis, Growth, Regions, Status and Volume Report 2025

Hearing Aids Market, By Device Type (In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids, Receiver-In-The-Ear (RITE) Hearing Aids, Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids (ITC, CIC and IIC ), Cochlear Implants & Bone Anchored Hearing Aids) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the hearing aids market was valued at USD 54,08.4 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 13,653.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2015 to 2025.

Market Insights

Significant prevalence of hearing loss in geriatric population and growing incidence of sensorineural hearing loss in children along with favorable insurance scenario has facilitated growth in hearing aids market. Prevalence of hearing loss is above 10% in several developed countries in Europe, with a major patient pool belonging to the senescent population. Due to technological advancements, the adoption of hearing aids and replacement of older analog hearing aids is occurring rapidly. With the ever-growing population of geriatric individuals, it is anticipated that the hearing aids market will further flourish through the forecast period. For the first time in the history of this market, the private sector sales are also witnessing impressive growth.

Among the various product types, in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids capture the largest market share in 2015. Ease of use, technological advancement in terms of connectivity and competitive prices of these products facilitate the dominance of this segment. This segment also enjoys early bird advantage as against the other novel hearing aids. Liberty of availing custom fit devices along with cosmetic appeal further facilitate to high demand for ITE hearing aids over behind-the-ear devices. Canal hearing aids are gaining rapid growth in the hearing aids market as a result of intensive development in the product design, aesthetic appeal, enhanced amplification and patient preference.

Geographically, Europe counted for the largest market share globally, due to high prevalence of hearing loss in the region along with a large pool of senescent population. High public awareness and intensive government support through public dispensing of hearing aids are other chief contributors to the dominance of the region. The foothold of hearing aids manufacturers is observed to be stronger in Western Europe, where the market is rapidly picking pace in Eastern Europe.

In terms of competitive assessment, this market is oligopolistic in nature and is characterized by presence of a multitude of players. Manufacturers of hearing implants however have marked their niche in the hearing aids market while undergoing strong growth. Some of the major players identified in the global hearing aids market include GN ReSound Group, Seimens Healthcare, William Demant Holdings, Widex A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sonova Holding AG and others.

