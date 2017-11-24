Hepatitis C Treatment Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis 2017 – 2025

Hepatitis C Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 the global hepatitis C treatment market was valued at US$ 25.02 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 65.48 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Hepatitis C is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus causing both acute and chronic hepatitis; approximately 55–85% of hepatitis C affected persons develop chronic HCV infection. For the purpose of the study hepatitis C treatment market is classified on the basis of drug type such as interferons, ribavirin and direct acting antivirals (DAA). Interferons and ribavirin are generally given in combination to increase effectiveness of ribavirin against hepatitis C. It is estimated that DAA class will show highest market growth during forecast period due to safety and effectiveness over previous treatment approach. DAA directly act on the virus by inhibiting certain enzymes and proteins which are necessary for replication of the HCV virus and thus cause fewer side effects. Newly approved medications such as zepatier (elbasvir /grazoprevir), Epclusa (sofosbuvir /velpatasvir), Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) and Vosevi (sofosbuvir, velpatasvir and voxilaprevir) are expected to show significant market growth during forecast period. It is studied that currently, North America is dominating the global hepatitis C treatment market due to higher investment in drug development, large number of affected population, higher cost of medication, higher treatment awareness and upsurge in funding by the government agencies in healthcare system are major factors that driving the hepatitis C treatment market growth. On the other hand, due to increasing healthcare awareness and developing economic condition Asia Pacific would show significant hepatitis C treatment market growth.

Competition Assessment:

The hepatitis C treatment market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as AbbieVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmith Kline Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Schering AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as presence of strong pipeline molecule, increase in number of target population, improved diagnostic techniques and easy availability of treatment medication are driving the growth of hepatitis C treatment market globally.

– Poor patient compliance to medication in some countries and adverse effects associated with the prolong use of medication is negatively impacting market growth of hepatitis C treatment.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hepatitis C Treatment Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Hepatitis C Treatment Market, by Drug Type

2.3 Global Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Hepatitis C Treatment Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hepatitis C Treatment Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Pipeline Analysis of Hepatitis C Treatment Drugs

3.4 Global Epidemiology of Hepatitis C

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape of Key Players in Hepatitis C Treatment Market

