Home Energy Management Systems Market – Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) Market (Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Other Technologies (Insteon, X10, Wireless M-Bus, etc) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the home energy management systems (HEMS) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2015 to 2022, reaching US$ 3,241.9 Mn by 2022.

Product and Market Insights

Home energy management systems (HEMS) are devices that allow home owners to control, monitor, and manage their electricity consumption optimally. The global home energy management systems (HEMS) market is currently in the budding stage of development. The industry has been determined to develop a universal platform capable of solving issues concerned with the interoperability, interface, and installation.

Competitive Insights

The global home energy management systems (HEMS) market is concentrated and technology driven. The top four home energy management system manufacturers account for over 45 percent of the global market revenue. Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International, Inc. (the U.S.), Nest Labs, Inc. (the U.S.), General Electric Company (the U.S.), and Vivint, Inc. (the U.S.) are identified as some of the leading players in the home energy management systems (HEMS) market. Other players including Alarm.com (the U.S.), Ecobee (Canada), EnergyHub, Inc. (the U.S.), Comcast Cable (the U.S.), EcoFactor (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.) have been marked as some of the promising and emerging players in the global home energy management systems industry.

The market competition is characterized by the presence of both core solution suppliers and application sub-system providers. Their approach has been to offer energy management solutions as a part of home automation products and services. The new entrants in the home energy management systems market need substantial capital investment.

Furthermore, to keep pace with the technological advancements, they are required to dedicate heavy budget for research and development activities. On the contrary, favorable government regulations promoting optimum electricity consumption is expected to have positive impact on the new players entering the market. As such, the market poses moderate threat to new entrants.

Key Trends

Growing interest in residential demand response and roll-out of smart utility meters

Increasing efforts by manufacturers to develop multi-featured home energy management systems capable of connecting with multiple control devices and being managed from a remote location

Growing desire to manage electricity consumption and curb electricity bills

