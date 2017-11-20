Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecasts, Size, Share, Regional Outlook 2017 – Acute Market Reports

Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market (Product Type – Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers and Robotic Scrubbers; Industry Vertical – Manufacturing, Transportation & Warehouses, Government, Education, Healthcare and Retail & Hospitality) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global industrial & commercial floor scrubbers market is set to expand with a CAGR of 7.8% through the forecast period to surpass the US$ 6 Bn market by 2025.

View Full Report with TOC @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/industrial-and-commercial-floor-scrubbers-market

Market Insights

Floor scrubbers refer to automated cleaning equipment used for scrubbing across different industry verticals. Scrubbing equipment primarily work through a combination of brushes and vacuum cleaning. These equipment find application across various industrial as well as commercial spaces including manufacturing & warehouses, healthcare facilities, transportation, retail spaces, education and several others. With the increasing introduction of industrial cleanliness standards, industrial and business organizations are now actively spending upon cleaning equipment. Additionally, market players are now more focused towards manufacturing equipment that meet the industrial cleanliness standards. This has emerged among the most prominent factors complimenting the market growth.

The overall industrial & floor scrubbers market is highly driven by the immense advantages offered by these equipment over manual cleaning. Floor scrubbers enable fast and easy cleaning for large spaces as compared to manual cleaning. In addition, floor scrubbers typically require only one person for operation. This significantly reduces costs (human resources) as well as time required for cleaning process, thereby improving the overall efficiency of industrial and commercial organizations.

Download Free Sample Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/109236

Furthermore, with the growing positive response from the consumers, manufacturers now emphasize on providing improved equipment designed for specific applications. For instance, in case of cleaning large warehouses, battery-operated scrubbers have been introduced to eliminate the power supply concern. With the consistently growing industrial and commercial sector worldwide, the demand for related cleaning equipment is estimated to remain strong in the following years.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers

2.2 Global Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Industry Vertical

2.4 Global Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Geography

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

10.2 iRobot Corporation

10.3 Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

10.4 HEFTER Cleantech GmbH

10.5 Bortek Industries, Inc.

10.6 R.P.S. Corporation

10.7 Rotowash

View Full Report with TOC @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/industrial-and-commercial-floor-scrubbers-market

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Latest Reports:

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website :http://www.acutemarketreports.com