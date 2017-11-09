Kiln Furniture Market Production, Trends, Price, Revenue and Forecast by 2025

Kiln Furniture Market by Material Type (Silicon Carbide, Cordierite, Mullite, Alumina and Others), by End Use Industries (Ceramic, Electronics/Electrical, Energy, Automotive and others) – Growth, Opportunities, Share & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the worldwide kiln furniture market was valued at US$ 431.40 Mn in 2015.

Market Insights:

Kiln furniture market is gaining popularity owing to rising demand from end user applications. It is used in various end user industries such as ceramic, energy, electronics and automotive among others. Moreover, over the past several years, a number of new kiln furniture systems have developed in the market; such as a lightweight system, a non-stick ceramic body and a process for producing low thermal mass, high strength kiln furniture. Due to rising awareness about the effects and consequences of using inappropriate kiln furniture of lower temperature loads, higher heat coefficient, higher cycle time, etc. resulted into demand of modern firing techniques with modern kiln furniture.

Competitive Insights:

Close to 30% of the market is occupied by two European players St. Gobain and Imerys. Both the players have the most extensive product range in their respective domain. Most of the manufacturers in the kiln furniture market are privately owned small or medium size enterprises. Some also form part of large multinational groups.

Key Trends:

• Asia Pacific and Middle East regions offers huge untapped market potential

• Growing demand for high-performance kiln furniture

• Increasing demand from end user applications

