Latest report on Fracking Fluids Market Size, Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022 – Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Fracking Fluids Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.5% during 2015-2022. The global fracking fluids market is segmented on the basis of fluidtype, by well type, by function type and geography. The report on Global Fracking Fluids Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global fracking fluids market is expected to grow exponentially due to rise in fracking activities for oil & natural gas reserves and constant efforts made by all the nations for their energy independence. Global recovery of Oil & Gas from shale has created huge scope in the market. Additionally, growth in production rates and energy safety provided by domestic supply of natural gas is expected to create opportunity for the global fracking fluids market.

Global fracking fluids market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Asia Pacific. Rise in adoption of global fracking fluids market by fluid type such as oil-based fluids, slick water-based fluids, foam based fluids; other base fluids and so on are major drivers for the global fracking fluids Market. Akzonobel N.V., Baker Hughes, Ashland Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Co., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Clariant International Ltd. and Albemarle Corporation are the key market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the Report

1. Global Fracking Fluids MarketMarketby fluid type 2012- 2022($ billion)

1.1. Global Gelled Oil Based FluidsMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Global Slick Water Based Fluids Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Global Foam Based Fluids Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Global Other Base Fluids Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global Fracking Fluids Market, By well type 2012-2022( $billion)

2.1. Global Vertical WellMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Global HorizontalMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global Fracking Fluids Market, By function type 2012-2022( $ billion)

3.1. Global Friction ReducerMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.2. Global Scale InhibitorMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.3. Global AcidMarket 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.4. Global Breaker Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.5. Global Iron Control Agent Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.6. Global Biocide Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.7. Global Gelling Agent Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.8. Global Surfactant Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.9. Global Clay Stabilizer Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.10. Global Cross-Linkers Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.11. Global Ph Adjusting Agent Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.12. Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.13. Global Other Fracking Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4. Global Fracking Fluids Market, regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

