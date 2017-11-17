Lawn Mowers Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Lawn Mowers Market (By Type – Walk-behind, Riding, Tractors, Zero Turn and Robotic; By Fuel Type – Petrol, Diesel and Electric; By Engine Power – Less than 15hp, Between 15hp and 30hp, More than 30hp; By End-use – Residential, Commercial Mowing Companies, Municipalities and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global lawn mowers (lawn mowers) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global lawn mowers market is primarily driven by increasing need to maintain lawns and gardens in various residential and commercial complexes. Factors such as stringent government regulations towards lawn maintenance in some of the developed economies in the North America and Europe regions have led to the higher demand for heavy-duty lawn mowers. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle accompanied with rising demand for landscape beautification have further fueled the growth in the in the overall lawn mowers market across the world. In addition, introduction of robotic lawn mowers by some of the leading market participants has led to higher adoption of automated lawn mowing solutions. Robotic lawn mowers are gaining immense popularity as they are equipped with many features and are able to mow larger area as compared to other available mowers in lesser time. These mowers have adequate horsepower to tackle a variety of grass and conditions of lawns. Robotic lawn mowers are extensively used in European region especially in Germany, France, Sweden and Switzerland. Gradually, robotic lawn mowers are also gaining popularity in the North America region. With frequent development in the field of robotics, it is expected that the overall lawn mower market is expected to rise considerably in the following years.

Competitive Insights:

The overall lawn care equipment industry comprises large number of players, making the lawn mower market quite fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Key players identified in the global lawn mowers market include John Deere, The Toro Company, Husqvarna Group and MTD Group. Some of the other prominent players include Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kubota Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH and GGP Group. Companies operating in the global lawn mowers market have been engaged in design and development of wide product portfolio in order to meet varied consumer requirements.

Key Trends:

– Increasing demand for commercial lawn mowing services resulting in higher demand for riding lawn mowers and tractors

– Increasing adoption of robotic lawn mowers especially in the European market

