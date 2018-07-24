Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market 2018 – Global industry Size, Market Share, Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

It is very important in patients suffering with lymphoma cancer to identify the subtype during diagnosis, as the treatment usually depends on that particular subtype. Common biomarkers of mantle cell lymphoma are overexpression of cyclin D1 proteins, reciprocal translocation observed in chromosomes 11 and 14 and CD20 antigen as a surface marker on the B cells. As majority of the patients undergoing aggressive chemotherapy have shown disease relapse the USFDA has designed the treatment regimen for the durable treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

R-CHOP is a combination therapy consisting of rituximab in combination with doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, prednisone and vincristine is preferred with autologous stem cell transplant to resist disease relapse. VcR-CHOP comprising of bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, rituxan, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone is prescribed for patients previously not treated for mantle cell lymphoma.

Rituximab is considered as the first line of treatment by USFDA either as a monotherapy or in combination with other chemotherapy drugs; its ability to bind to CD20 antigen present on the cell surface of B cells and destroys the tumor cells by apoptosis. This makes rituximab the most efficient drug in the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

Increasing cases of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma and its drug compatibility with the chemotherapy drugs used as adjuvants in the dosage regimen contributes towards the significant market growth of ibrutinib. It is noteworthy to notice that in 2020 generic competition will be faced by lenalidomide and bortezomib.

Rising prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma and the domicile of pharmaceutical companies with promising product pipeline has resulted in the dominance of North America in the global mantel cell lymphoma treatment market. Asia Pacific highlights an attractive market destination for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma due to developing healthcare infrastructure, rampant growth in multispecialty clinic diagnosing, and treating mantle cell lymphoma.

The mantle cell lymphoma treatment market includes major players such as F.Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Abbvie, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amgen, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Johnson and Johnson.

Key Market Movements:

Technological advancement in the diagnostic procedures has identified more number of mantle cell lymphoma cases in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients.

Increasing research and development activities in the healthcare sector has resulted in a promising product pipeline

Regulatory agencies providing supportive environment to expedite the drug approval for treatment of mantle cell lymphoma

