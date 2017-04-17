Market Overview – Custom T-shirt Printing Market Shares, Strategies And Forecasts to 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Custom T-Shirt Printing Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the global custom t-shirt printing market is expected to witness significant growth with increasing disposable income, shifting trends towards fashionable apparels particularly in developing nations is expected to drive the demand for custom printed t-shirts. In addition, advancement in printing technology to print t-shirt with multiple color and design is also driving the growth of Custom Unisex T-shirt Printing market globally.

Based on printing technologies, custom t-shirt printing market is classified into screen printing, digital printing and plot printing. Screen printing is a conventional technique used for t-shirt printing across the world and accounted for the largest revenue share. Screen printing technique is expected to maintain its dominating position through the forecast period 2016 – 2023. The growth of custom t-shirt printing market is strongly influenced by adoption of digital printing technology. Introduction of low priced solutions and advancement in inkjet heads that enables the use of variety of inks from different suppliers are expected to increase the adoption of this printing technique for custom t-shirt printing. Digital printing technique is also expected to benefit from immensely changing fashion trends which demands shorter production cycles and high quality prints. Digital printing technology is positioned to witness fastest growth in the next six years with rising awareness about benefits of this technology and advancement in inkjet technology.

Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing in the global custom t-shirt printing market. This growth is primarily attributed to shifting trends towards fashionable apparels particularly in young generation and rising disposable income in developing nations. Textile manufacturers from Europe and North America are outsourcing their manufacturing to low cost manufacturing countries particularly in India, China and other emerging countries in Asia Pacific in order to get benefit from low cost manufacturing and increase their market share in emerging markets. Increasing outsourcing towards low cost manufacturing countries in Asia Pacific is also support the growth of custom t-shirt printing market in the region. North America and Europe is expected to witness significant growth with rising demand for digital printed t-shirts.

The custom t-shirt printing is highly fragmented with large number of local players in each regional market. Some major players in the global custom t-shirt printing market are CustomInk, LLC, Vista Group, Threadbird, Printful, Printaholic, InkGarden, CafePress, and International Screen Printing and Embroidery.

