MEA Female Hygiene Products Market 2017 Growth, Opportunity, Analysis, Demand, Consumption to 2025

MEA Female Hygiene Products Market (Product Type: Wash/Gels, Wipes and Moisturizers; Application: Protection, Whitening, Revitalizing and Moisturizing; Sales Channel: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarket, E-tailers and others): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the Middle East and Africa female hygiene products market was valued at USD 63.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 141.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Feminine hygiene refers to personal care products and regimen required by women to lead a healthy life. Feminine hygiene includes products for intimate hygiene regimen. Currently, the rising concerns for hygiene among women have caused an uptick in the demand for feminine hygiene products across the different countries in Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of products, the Middle East & Africa female hygiene products market has been segmented into wash/gels, wipes and moisturizers. Feminine wash, gels and rinse form the largest product segment in the feminine intimate wash market. Being the most widely used product type in the global market, it is expected that the same trend will be observed in the MEA market as well. The female hygiene products have several applications such as protection from infections, whitening and revitalizing and moisturizing. Protection was observed as the largest segment in 2015 accounted for the market share.

