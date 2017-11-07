Mobile Phone Accessories Market : Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2025

Mobile Phone Accessories Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the mobile phone accessories market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 64,286.8 Mn by the end of 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 15,2538.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The mobile phone accessories are generally designed to attach to, or protect or complement a mobile phone, are well-accepted and fashionable accessories for various phones (including smartphones and featured phones). The requirement to protect smartphone or featured phones and as well as for other reasons impelled the demand for mobile phone accessories all across the globe. Presently, the mobile phone accessories are highly demanded by smartphone users all across the globe. The mobile phone accessories market is majorly dependent upon the penetration of smartphones all over the world. Over the next few years, the smartphones market is expected to attain a remarkable growth due to rising necessity and online shopping trends. Significant reduction in selling prices of smartphones, rising trend of online video streaming, increasing access of social networking and related is likely to proper the demand for smartphones which will positively impact the growth of mobile phone accessories market during the forecast period.

Urbanization and changing lifestyle along with increasing population especially in Asian countries such as China and India, deeper inclination towards smartphones and a significant and strong distribution network is projected to bolster the growth of global mobile phone accessories business between 2016 and 2023. Besides this, increasing need to incline the lifetime of smartphones as well as to cover and protect it from any outside damage as well as strong demand for aftermarket accessories such as earphones, chargers, batteries and power banks will lead to robust growth of global mobile phone accessories market till 2023. Apart from this, rising wide variety of designed covers, stylish and waterproof earphones and long lasting power banks will propel the demand for mobile phone accessories across the globe in the next few years.

Competitive Insights:

Mobile phone accessories market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as multi-brand store, single-brand store and others. Amongst this, multi-brand store segment grabbed the highest market share in the total revenue of global mobile phone accessories market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to dominate during the period 2017-2025. Rising internet penetration all over the world is expected to boost the growth of online stores segment over the forecast period. The global mobile phone accessories market is also segmented on the basis of price range which includes premium, mid and low range segment. The mid range mobile phone accessories segment is expected to observe robust growth during the forecast period. The mobile phone accessories segment is also bifurcated by product type such as mobile cases, chargers, mobile earphones and headphones, battery, portable speakers, power banks and others. Amongst all, power banks and mobile cases segment are expected to observe significant growth and higher demand in the total worldwide mobile phone accessories market till 2025.

Key Trends:

• Merger & Acquisition

• Emerging urban middle class

• Rising trendy phone covers, washable and stylish headphones

• Online shopping

