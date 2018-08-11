Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Is Expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” the monoethylene glycol (MEG) market is expected to reach over US$ 37.5 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) 2015 – 2021 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/monoethylene-glycol-meg-market

Market Insights

Monoethylene glycol is an odorless, colorless and barely viscous liquid which is miscible in alcohols, water, aldehydes and many other organic compounds. Monoethylene glycol is one of the key commercially available glycols. The coproducts such as diethylene glycol and triethylene glycol are obtained in the manufacturing process of MEG from ethylene oxide. End-user industries such as textile and packaging among others are the major consumers of monoethylene glycol in the market.

Monoethylene glycol is primarily used as raw material in production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyester resins and coolants & antifreeze among others. These products are used on a large scale in end-user industries for manufacturing various packaging products such as bottles and for manufacturing fabrics in the textile industry. Growing demand for monoethylene glycol from various end-user industries is one among the major driving factors of global monoethylene glycol market.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the fastest growing segment of global monoethylene glycol market. PET is used on a large scale in the packaging industry. Therefore, growing packaging industry is the key factor driving the growth of global monoethylene glycol market. Polyester fiber is another product manufactured using monoethylene glycol as a raw material. Polyester fiber is known to be a substitute in meeting the growing demand of fibers.

High demand from the textile industry is anticipated to fuel demand for monoethylene glycol in Asia Pacific, especially China and India. Monoethylene glycol is used as coolant & antifreeze. It is used as a deicing agent in developed regions in the aircraft industry. It is also used as an automotive coolant and antifreeze. These factors have led to booming growth of global monoethylene glycol market and are projected to retain its position in the market in the near future.

Competitive Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global monoethylene market in terms of demand and revenue in 2016. Growing demand for monoethylene glycol from the textile industry is the major factor boosting growth of monoethylene glycol in the region.

Developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to experience steady demand during the forecast period as MEG production has shifted to emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. China is known to be the global textile manufacturer. Hence, increase in production facility of MEG in the region and high demand for polyester fiber from the textile industry has fueled market growth of monoethylene glycol during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Key Trends

Raw material for manufacturing PET, Polyester Resins, etc.

High demand from various end-user industries, especially textile and packaging industry

Used as deicing agent

Opportunities from increasing applications of monoethylene glycol for untapped markets

