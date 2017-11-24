Mortuary Equipment Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2017 – 2025

Mortuary Equipment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the global mortuary equipment market was valued at US$ 587.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,066.1 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit :- http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/mortuary-equipment-market

Market Insights

Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure through introduction of medical education institutions, private hospitals and morgues has resulted in increased purchase of mortuary equipment worldwide. Growing need for better preservation of corpse for research and academic purposes and forensic tests is fueling the demand for advanced mortuary equipment. Conversely, high purchase and installation costs of novel automated equipment may hold back the growth of mortuary equipment market.

For the purpose of this study, the global mortuary equipment market is studied for products such as refrigeration units, trolleys, stretchers and lifts, autopsy tables and workstations, cabinets and others (bags, covers, etc.). Among these, refrigeration units such as refrigerators and freezer cabinets have the strongest demand worldwide and lead the global market in terms of revenue at a share of around 35% in 2016. Higher prices and periodic need for upgrading refrigeration units for enhanced efficiency and capacity mainly contribute to their high demand. Furthermore, the demand for autopsy tables and workstations, and trolleys, stretchers and lifts is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. Technological innovation such as introduction of hydraulic lifts, energy efficient workstations and related products mainly drive the growth of these segments. Technical evolution of such equipment has ensured effective transportation and efficient handling of corpses and ease in autopsy and embalming procedures.

Download Free Sample Request :- http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/108109

Geographically, Europe and North America dominate the global mortuary equipment market. Rapid adoption new handling and storage solutions and upgrading of obsolete equipment, along with increase in number of private hospitals and mortuaries across both developed and emerging economies significantly influence the rising demand for mortuary equipment. Asia Pacific, with rapid evolution of healthcare infrastructure is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for mortuary equipment. The demand for refrigeration units and mortuary accessories is expected to be the highest in war-inflicted regions.

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Mortuary Equipment Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Mortuary Equipment Market, by Product, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Mortuary Equipment Market, by Application, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3. Global Mortuary Equipment Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3. Mortuary Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Landscape

3.7.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/mortuary-equipment-market

About Us:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the worlds most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com