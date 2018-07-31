The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Nebulizer Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the Global Nebulizer market was valued at USD 752.8 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,162.2 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Nebulizers are medical devices that have ability to convert liquids into aerosols in form of mist that can be easily inhaled into the lower respiratory tract. The process of converting a bulk liquid pneumatically into small droplets is called atomization. Nebulizers are commonly used as bronchodilators, and their efficiency has been observed that they play crucial part in treatment of patients suffering with respiratory diseases. The diseases which are mainly treated by nebulizers are cystic fibrosis, asthma, COPD and other respiratory diseases or disorders. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 3 million people die each year from COPDs and estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide. Thus, respiratory diseases are growing every year due to pollution, tobacco smoking, and generation of occupational dusts and chemicals.

Nebulizers are of three type pneumatic nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and mesh nebulizers. In 2015, pneumatic nebulizers dominated the market and accounted for the market share of 63.8%. The key factors assisting the growth of this segment are high patient compliance, efficient drug delivery, and cost efficient compared to other types of nebulizers.

Based on the type of device, the Global Nebulizers Market is segmented as follows :

Pneumatic Nebulizer

Breath actuated Pneumatic Nebulizer

Vented actuated Pneumatic Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

Static Mesh Nebulizer

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer

Based on the type of End Users, the Global Nebulizers Market is segmented as follows :

Home

Hospital

Physician/Clinic

As of the current market scenario, North America is the largest regional market for Nebulizer technology. The highest market share of the region is attributed to growing prevalence and diagnosis rate of COPD and respiratory disease, with increasing awareness and acceptance to novel technology and reimbursement. Asia Pacific is lucrative and the fastest progressing market during the forecast period. Some prime factors attributed to the progress of Asia Pacific markets include emerging economies increase investment of healthcare infrastructure, surge in prevalence of respiratory diseases due to pollution and smoking

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global nebulizer systems market are Becton Dickinson, DeVillbiss Healthcare, GE Healthcare, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Inc, Allied Healthcare Products, Medtronics PLC, Aerogen, PARI GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to environmental, habitual, and congenital reasons

Rising patient awareness associated with the use of nebulizers

Rising disposable income and patient awareness, coupled with introduction of cost effective and portable nebulizers have led to the market penetration in Asia Pacific

