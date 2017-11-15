Opportunity Analyzer Market 2017 – Survey, Trends, Price, Revenue and Forecast Until 2026

Sepsis is a complex disease, which not only involves a wide array of causative agents, but also results in different individual immune responses, causing various single or multiple organ dysfunction(s). Late 2016, the sepsis and septic shock market embraced new consensus definitions for sepsis and septic shock, which for the first time mandate an organ dysfunction underlying an infection to be classified as suffering from sepsis or septic shock. Past clinical development of drugs has been hampered by late stage failures due to recruitment of heterogeneous patient populations. Recent advances in clinical trial design, particularly the adoption of adaptive clinical trials, has awakened the hope of new pipeline products entering the sepsis and septic shock marketplace. However, physicians remain cautious, as reliable biomarkers to stratify these patients to these new pipeline drugs are not anticipated to launch during the forecast period.

Scope

Overview of sepsis and septic shock, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, as well current routine sepsis and septic shock recommendations of all 7MM covered.

Top-line sepsis and septic shock market revenue from 2016–2026. Recent acquisitions, approvals and governmental recommendations are included in the forecast model.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, R&D strategies, clinical trial design, and influence of new consensus definitions for the sepsis and septic shock market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and analysis of late-stage pipeline products. An interactive clinical and commercial analyzer tool is available.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Sepsis and Septic Shock: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sepsis and Septic Shock Market to Experience Strong Growth on Launch of First-in-Class Pipeline Products

2.2 Developers Must Leverage Innovative R&D Strategies to Target Appropriate Patients and Achieve Sustained Commercial Success

2.3 A High Level of Unmet Need Persists in the Sepsis and Septic Shock Marketplace

2.4 Opportunities Remain for Current and Future Players to Develop Therapies Targeting Sepsis-Specific Pathophysiology

2.5 Immunomodulating Therapies Poised to Transform Sepsis and Septic Shock Market, but Missing Biomarkers Will Limit Their Utility

2.6 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

