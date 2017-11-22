Pay Television (TV) Market 2017 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

Pay Television (TV) Market (Type – Cable Television, Satellite Television and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the number of global pay TV subscribers is set to cross the 1,100 Mn mark 2025.

Market Insights

The most prominent factor fueling the overall pay TV market is the ongoing digital television transition across different countries worldwide. Due to immense advantages of satellite TV over cable TV, many countries are now escalating analog switch-off process. This has been the most important factor driving the pay TV market across the world. Apart from digital television transition, rising technological advancement across the television as well as broadcasting sector is another major factor driving the pay TV industry growth.

With the advent of high definition (HD) and ultra HD (UHD) technologies, several consumers are now shifting towards new subscriptions providing high-end TV service. As a result, the demand for satellite TV is estimated to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

In several countries across Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America, digital television transition is yet to be fully accomplished. As a part of switchover, consumers here prefer installing satellite TV instead of local cable TV service providers. Subsequently, satellite TV is estimated to remain the most lucrative segment across these countries. In addition, with the rapidly rising internet services penetration across the world, the IPTV segment too is set to witness high growth in the following years.

Currently, the IPTV segment is predominantly governed by North America and Western Europe, having huge internet service adoption. Nevertheless, major challenge for the pay TV vendors is competing with the increasing adoption of over-the-top (OTT) content across different regions. Another major challenge faced by the market players is the consistent threat of piracy.

