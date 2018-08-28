Periodontal Therapeutics Market Is Expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% From 2017 to 2025

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Periodontal Therapeutics Market– (Treatment Type – Systematic Antibiotics: Doxycycline, Minocycline, Metronidazole, and Others; Local Antibiotics: Arestin, Chlorhexidine, and Others): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 259.5 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 580.5 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights :

Periodontal therapeutics are the non-surgical treatment for the periodontal diseases. Periodontal diseases are the infections of the structures around the teeth including the gums, the cementum that covers the root, the periodontal ligament and the aveolar bone. In the initial stage of periodontal disease, gingivitis, the infection affects only the gums. In more severe forms of the disease, all of the supporting tissues are involved. Periodontal disease if untreated results in chronic inflammation leading to insulin resistance, reduced glucose tolerance and risk of diabetes. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of getting periodontitis than people without diabetes. According to World Health Organization (WHO) globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, and is expected to double till 2025, and a large number of diabetic people in the world will be in emerging economies such as India and China. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the global periodontal therapeutics market. On the basis of treatment, the global periodontal therapeutics market has been segmented in terms of systemic antibiotics and local antibiotics. Systemic antibiotics held the largest share due to product affordability, availability and high market penetration would further drive the periodontal therapeutics market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global periodontal therapeutics market in the base year 2016 due to the higher awareness regarding periodontal diseases as compared to other regions. Moreover, prevalence of periodontal diseases due to sedentary lifestyle, efficient reimbursement scenario and rising geriatric population are the major driving factors for the rise in the periodontal therapeutics market in North America. Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative market for periodontal therapeutics market due to large patient pool, growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

Market Competition Assessment:

The periodontal therapeutics market currently possesses only few companies having their products marketed. The companies have untapped opportunities in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America. The companies include 3M, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kaken Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dexcel Pharma and Galderma S.A.

Key Market Movements:

An increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria has created interest in using inexpensive, safe, and highly bactericidal/virucidal antiseptics in periodontal therapy.

Rising geriatric population has resulted in the growth in the prevalence of periodontal diseases, which is boosting the demand for periodontal therapeutics globally.

