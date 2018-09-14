Pharmaceutical Rapid Microbiology Testing Market: Future Prospects Details for Industry Forecast to 2022

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pharmaceutical Rapid Microbiology Testing Market – (Technology Type – Immunology based Methods, Nucleic acid based amplification tests, Mass Spectrometry based Methods, Flow Cytometry based Methods, Growth-based detection technologies, and Biochemical Tests; Application – Raw Material testing, In-Process testing, Microbial limit testing, Bioburden assessment, Process water testing, environment monitoring and sterility testing): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the market was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 6.2 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report Pharmaceutical Rapid Microbiology Testing Market: Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022 at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-rapid-microbiology-testing-market

Market Insights

Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in pharmaceutical application as well as in other industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid detection of microbes and early diagnosis, thus saving cost and inventory. North America held the largest regional market, accounting for the market share of over 36% in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the global rapid microbiology tests market during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. Large numbers of market-focused players providing wider range of product portfolio are the key to growth of the North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the focus period, due to increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and up gradation of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems. Moreover, the market is wide open for advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve the turnaround time of the tests as compared to the conventional microbiology testing methods.

Among the technology types, nucleic acid amplification technique held the largest share in the rapid microbiology tests in the pharmaceutical industry market due to its low cost and high efficacy. Moreover, the wide applications of nucleic acid amplification testing would further fuel the market growth in the coming years. Growth based detection technologies are anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its faster turnaround time and accuracy in the detection of the microbes.

The sterility testing application held the largest share in the global rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical market due its wide application in the final drug product and other applications. Process water testing is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global rapid microbiology tests in the pharmaceutical industry market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.