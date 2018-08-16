Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market 2018 – Global industry Size, Market Share, Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global pigmentation disorders treatment market was valued at US$ 5311.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 9649.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation are the 2 major disease etiologies of pigmentations disorders. Hyperpigmentation occurs due to the excess secretion of melanin by the skin surface due to defects such as acne, pox and scars achieved due to domestic accidents.

Topical creams, chemical peels and microdermabrasion have been used widely over the last 2 decades for treating the skin hyperpigmentation disorders. Vitiligo and albinism are the hypopigmentation disorders that do not have a permanent cure. They cause patients low self-esteem and financial burden imposed by costly photo and laser therapy. The symptoms can be alleviated up to a certain extent by exposure of the skin surface to UVB and UVA phototherapy.

Currently, topical drugs are used throughout the globe for the treatment of hyperpigmentation. Topical creams are available in different formulations and combinations at affordable prices to treat facial dark spots occurring from pox, acne, etc. Microdermabrasion is gaining prominence due to its growing popularity over the counter product (OTC) for the treatment of skin defects such as dark spots and wrinkles.

In the present scenario, melasma is dominating the disease type segment due to its high incidence rate in the Caucasian population, which comprises 55 to 60% of the world population. Hormonal changes, pregnancy and birth control pills are responsible for the occurrence of melasma in 90% women throughout the globe.

Vitiligo will be highlighting growth at a rapid pace due to its high prevalence in Negroid and Mongoloid population. Technological advancement in photo and laser therapy has been able to treat vitiligo up to a certain extent.

North America is currently dominating the global market on account of the rising incidence of melasma and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Presence of major players engaged in the formulation of topical creams to treat facial hyperpigmentation caused from acne, pox and accidents drive the pigmentation disorders treatment market in North America.

Asia Pacific is going to project a remarkable market growth during the forecast period due to key factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income and competitive environment created due to proliferation of local players.

The major players engaged in the treatment of pigmentation disorders market are ALLERGAN, BAYER AG, Galderma S.A., EpiPharm AG, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, La Roche Posay, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, RXi Pharmaceuticals, Corporation, SkinCeuticals and Vivier Pharma.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence of albinism and vitiligo in the negroid and aboriginal population

Availability of numerous combinations of topical creams to treat face hyperpigmentation due to acne, pox, accidents etc., in the Caucasian population

Supportive regulatory environment will contribute towards the growth of pigmentation disorders market

