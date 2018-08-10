Potato Harvesters Market Analysis 2018, Forecast to 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Potato Harvester Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the growing production and demand for potatoes across the world.

The global market for potato harvesters is expected to witness a significant growth through the forecast period with rising demand for organic food across the world. This has increased the production of potatoes globally. Farmers are looking for advanced solutions in order to improve farm productivity and profit margins. This has increased the demand for potato harvesters in the last few years. This trend is expected to continue with improving farm income and further rising demand for organic food products. In addition, increasing mechanization of farm activities in Asia Pacific and African countries is also expected to spur the demand for potato harvesters from these regions.

Truck mounted potato harvester is the largest product category in term of both revenue and unit shipments in 2014. This segment is expected to witness significant demand from with rising mechanization farm activities in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Self-propelled potato harvester segment is predicted to be the fastest growing product category through the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Large size farmers are investing in advanced technologies in order to improve net yield and harvesting capacity of their farms. This is influencing the demand for self-propelled potato harvesters.

North America is largest regional market in terms of revenue for potato harvesters. However, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market in terms of volume. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth with increasing mechanization of farm activities particularly in India and China. India and China has huge potential for potato harvesters as majority of farmers are still using traditional methods for harvesting potatoes. However, rising awareness about benefits of these technologies and rising income level farmers are investing in advanced technologies to improve productivity of their farms.

The global potato harvesters market comprises limited number of manufacturers and industry is dominated by recognized players from North America and Europe. Some major players in the global market are Spudnik Equipment Company LLC, Lockwood, Double L, The Grimme group and Advanced Farm Equipment, LLC (LENCO).

