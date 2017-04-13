Recent Release – Global Standalone Intraoral Scanners Market Expert Opinion Report 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Standalone Intraoral Scanners (By Technology Type – Confocal Microscopic Imaging Technology and Optical Wand Technology) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global standalone intraoral scanners market was valued at US$ 55.3 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/standalone-intraoral-scanners-market

Market Insights

Digital scanning is one of the latest and the most promising trends in the dental industry observed in the past few years. Due to rising focus towards digital dental technology products, the standalone intraoral scanners are expected to witness strong demand in the near future. In addition, due to rising efforts towards delivering faster and cheaper dental treatment, intraoral scanners’ adoption is predicted to witness strong growth in the coming years. Further, development and penetration of computer-aided drawing (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is another factor supporting the adoption of digital scanners. As a result, the market is expected to register robust growth worldwide during the forecast period.

Standalone intraoral scanners are digital scanning devices that use optical technology for capturing intraoral images. These devices are designed to scan three-dimensional (3D) images of the intraoral area making the treatment easier for dentist as well as the patient. These scanners are used across various dental applications such as dental restoration and other orthodontic treatments. The most significant driving the market growth is the substantial accuracy and convenience of use of these devices as compared to the traditional impression techniques. Additionally, the adoption of intraoral scanners is also propelled by the cleaner, cheaper and faster operation offered by these devices.

Nevertheless, the market is mainly hindered due to the high initial costs of the intraoral scanners. The scanner typically comes with an alongside screen making the overall system costlier. However, the market growth is estimated from the anticipated declining prices of these systems in the near future. Additionally, with the ongoing advancements in the market such as powder-less scanning is further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Consequently, the market is projected to register robust growth during the forecast period.

Browse All Reports of This Category @ http://www.credenceresearch.com/industry/technology-and-media

Competitive Insights

The global standalone intraoral scanners market is still in its stage of nascency. The market is majorly technology driven and hence highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players operating in the market include 3Shape A/S, Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., 3M ESPE and others.

Key Trends

Development of advanced standalone intraoral scanners solutions including lightweight, smaller and easy-to-use scanners

Lease payment options

Demand for standalone units without milling systems

Widening the distribution networks in order to popularize the products thereby raising sales

Blog URL – http://www.mobilecomputingtoday.co.uk/3268/global-standalone-intraoral-scanners-market-reach-158-8-2022-credence-research/

About Credence Research:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Who we are

Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals.

Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa.

Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect.

What we do

We serve customers at each level of their organization, in whatever limit we can be most helpful, whether as a trusted counsel to top management or as a hands-on mentor for forefront representatives. For each engagement, we collect a group with the most suitable experience and ability.

No matter the challenge, we concentrate on delivering functional and persevering results, and preparing our customers to develop and lead. We join forces with customers to place suggestions into practice. Our research specialist work straightforwardly with customers over long stretches to create workforce aptitudes, drive operational change, and apply new working strategies.

For More Information, Visit: Credence Research

Media Contact

Company Name: Credence Research

Contact Person: Chris Smith,

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Phone: 1-800-361-8290 FREE

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE,

CA 95103

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

