Sepsis Diagnostics  Market- Growth, Size, Share, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Sepsis Diagnostics Market– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at US$ 381.8 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 764.2 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Early and accurate diagnosis of sepsis is an important step towards correct identification of sepsis causing pathogen. Despite improving outcomes in healthcare, death related to sepsis remains high due to antimicrobial resistance and lack of treatment for causative pathogen. The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology type such as molecular diagnostics, microbiology, immunoassays and flow cytometry. In the recent times, sepsis diagnosis with molecular diagnostics is emerging in market and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its higher sensitivity, specificity and lower turn-around time.

During the course of the study, sepsis diagnostics market is categorized on the basis of product type such as blood culture media, assay kits and reagents and instruments. Assay kits segment anticipated to show fastest market growth over the forecast period due to rising number of rapid diagnostics kit approval and technological advancement in sepsis assessment kits.

In the recent years, North America is leader in global sepsis diagnostics market and expected to continue dominance over the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Some factors such as greater affordability for advanced diagnostics tools, increase in the number of target population, rising number of sepsis diagnostics approvals and wide availability of advance sepsis diagnostics are favoring the dominance in North America. On the other side, Asia Pacific will show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising access for advance techniques.

Market Competition Assessment:

Currently, there are a number of sepsis diagnostics solutions manufacturers present in the market. However, this market is dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc., Immunexpress, Inc., Nanosphere, Inc. (A Luminex Company), Roche Diagnostics Limited (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), T2 Biosystems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

