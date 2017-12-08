Smart Locks Market Size, Share, Dynamic Research, Insights, Regional Outlook And Forecasts 2017 to 2025 – Acute Market Reports

Smart Locks Market(Product Type – Lever Handles, Deadbolts, Padlocks and Others; Application – Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Industrial and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global smart locks market is estimated to hit US$ 3.50 Bn by 2025.

Browse Full Report here: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-locks-market

Market Insights

Security is one of the most crucial concerns faced by the consumers willing to invest in home automation systems. This makes smart locks one of the most prominent aspects of home automation, thereby creating multiple market growth opportunities. Superior benefits offered by smart locks over conventional locks has contributed greatly to the potential of their adoption across residential as well as commercial applications. Smart locks can be programmed to offer several features including integration with video surveillance, smartphones and security alarms. This ensures optimum convenience to the users along with enhanced security. These advantages are estimated to ensure promising opportunities for smart lock vendors in the following years.

The overall smart locks market is primarily driven by the growing safety and security concerns coupled with the enhanced features it offers compared to traditional locks. Moreover, the concept of smart home has also contributed substantially for the market growth. Today, people are more inclined towards the idea of home automation due to factors such as growing technological advancement in the IoT sector as well as increasing discretionary income. This in turn positively impacts the demand for smart locks. Smart locks can be easily accessed using a smartphone without any need for keys. Thus, it becomes possible for the users to operate the lock irrespective of their location. Consistently rising penetration of smartphones and low-energy communication transfer protocols have created an environment favorable for the smart locks market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the complete report at: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-locks-market

Despite the aforementioned benefits of smart locks, the major factor limiting the market growth is the reluctance of people towards adoption of new technology. In addition, high cost of these locks along with discrepancies in communication standards with respect to different regions too play as prominent inhibitors to the market growth. Smart locks typically have limitations such as vulnerability to hacking and power failure. This is another significant factor restraining the market growth.

The overall smart locks market is categorized on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is classified into lever handles, deadbolts, padlocks and others. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial and others. As of 2016, the market is led by the residential segment, accounting for more than one fourth of the total market revenue generated worldwide.

Key Trends

• Partnerships between manufacturers and technology providers is one of the common trends

• Increasingly being adopted in the hospitality sector

Download Free Request Sample: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/110765

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Smart Lock Market

2.2 Global Smart Lock Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Smart Lock Market, By Application

2.4 Global Smart Lock Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Smart Lock Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Cansec Systems Ltd

10.2 Allegion Plc

10.3 Dormakaba Holding AG

10.4 Assa Abloy AB

10.5 Spectrum Brands, Inc.

10.6 Master Lock Company LLC

10.7 Onity Inc.

10.8 Salto Systems S.L.

10.9 MIWA Lock Co., Ltd.

10.10 UniKey Technologies, Inc.

Latest Reports:

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/peripheral-vascular-stents-market-report

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ent-devices-market

http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-pcos-therapeutics-market

About – Acute Market Reports:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us:

Name: Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: http://www.acutemarketreports.com