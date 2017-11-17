Smart Weapons: Key Trends and Future Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2017 – Acute Market Reports

Increasing demand for smart weapons, research and development, and innovation in IT (Hardware and Software) are major factors that are likely to influence smart weapons growth during 2018-2022. The US, China, and Russia are projected to have highest demand for smart weapons during 2018-2022. Smart missiles and bombs, smart sensors, and smart munitions will attract the large amount of investment over the next four years. Additionally, companies are currently concentrating research and development activity on missile, optical, and GPS technology due to the increase in network-centric warfare across the globe.

Scope

Smart weapons: Key Trends and Future Outlook 2018-2022 report examines executives’ opinions on key drivers of smart weapons during 2018-2022. The report also presents executives’ opinions on expected changes in investment in smart weapons during the next four years, including key factors and major barriers for developing smart weapons during 2018-2022. It also highlights key potential markets to invest in and areas for technological advancement in smart weapons over the next four years. Additionally, organizations will have access to information categorized by region and company type wherever applicable.

What else does this report offer?

– Smart weapons impact: examines the impact of smart weapons on the defense industry during 2018-2022.

– Key trends: identifies key factors, major growth drivers, and challenges that are likely to affect the smart weapons industry over the next four years.

– Change in demand for smart weapons: determines projected change in demand for smart weapons over the next four years, amidst expected defense budget cuts.

Key Highlights

– Globally, 85% of executives anticipate high or very high impact of smart weapons on defense industry over the next four years.

– In total, 68% of executives highlight that that research and development is the key factor that would influence the growth of the smart weapons market during 2018-2022.

– Globally, 38% of executives indicate 10% to 25% increase in the demand for smart weapons over the next four years.

– 58% executive from large-sized companies project the highest demand for smart weapons in China over the next four years.

Companies mentioned

General Dynamics Corporation

The Boeing Company

ZALA AERO Group

Mazagon Dock Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Harris Corporation

Orbital ATK, Inc.,

