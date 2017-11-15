Specialty Food Ingredients Market Size, Status, Growth, Shares, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Reports 2025

Specialty Food Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type, Application and Region – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the specialty food ingredients market was valued at US$ 71.6 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 169.0 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Specialty foods are generally considered as distinctive and high value food items produced in small quantities from extreme quality ingredients. It is highly priced as compared to non-specialty foods with varied benefits included in it. The food ingredients provide texture, color, flavor, functionalities, and nutrients to the processed food. The specialty food ingredients are utilized by beverage and food industry in order to increase the flavor and taste to the processed food. It has been notified that specialty food ingredients are highly sold to food processing companies (both including large and medium size manufacturers). The specialty food ingredients helps in enhancing the shelf life, texture and stability in the food based products. This is expected to bolster the growth of specialty food ingredients market over the forecast period.

Increasing health consciousness and rising demand for functional food is expected to impel the growth of specialty food ingredients market over the forecast period. The rise in growth of fortified food is likely to impact the growth of probiotics, minerals, prebiotic, and minerals which is expected to create more demand for specialty food ingredients during the forecast period. Besides this, rising demand for specialty food ingredients in confectionery and bakery has strengthened over the past few years due to higher demand for emulsifiers, flavors, and colors in it.

Key Trends:

• New product development

• Merger and Acquisitions

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type,2015

2.1.2. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Application,2015

2.1.3. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Geography,2015

3. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Future Prospects

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges During the Forecast Period, (2015 – 2025)

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Companies, 2015

