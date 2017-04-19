Starter Culture Market Is Expected To Reach USD 1,426.9 Mn By Value And 1,896.1 Kilo Ton By Volume By 2024: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Starter Culture Market– Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2016 – 2024” the starter culture market was valued at USD814.4Mn by value and 1,107.5 kilo ton by volume in 2015, and is expected to reach USD1,426.9 Mn by value and 1,896.1 kilo ton by volume by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% by value and 5.8% by volume from 2016 to 2024.

Starter culture is consortium of microorganism and due to its significant metabolic activities; these are used to initiate fermentation process. Starter culture is the key ingredient of various fermentation industries. The starter culture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period, due to increase in use of fermented food and beverages, with rampant consumption of alcoholic globally. Starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type of microorganism use such as lactic starter culture and non lactic starter culture. Lactic starter culture further segmented as Cocci and Rods. Non lactic starter culture further segmented as Bacteria (Except Rods and Cocci), Molds and Yeast. Lactic acid bacterial starters generally used by dairy industries and non lactic acid bacteria plays important role in baked products and beverage preparing industries. Global starter culture market also segmented on the basis of strain used to initiate fermentation process. Single strain fermentation cultures are extensively used in dairy industries however the major problem associated with single strain starter culture is there will be sudden failure of starter due to bacteriophage attack which leads to heavy loss to the industry. While mix strain contain more than two strain in together, due to its consistency and predictability widely used in the milk industry and especially in the preparation of cheese. According to micro-organisms growth temperature global starter culture market segmented as Mesophilic starter culture and thermophilic starter culture. Mesophilic starter cultures are primarily preferred for American-style and specialty cheeses while thermophilc starter cultures are frequently used in Italian-style cheeses. Mesophilic starter cultures held the largest share in the global starter culture market by organism growth temperature. Global starter culture market also segmented on the basis of application of starters such as Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic product. Alcoholic starter culture market is largest in Europe. Non-alcoholic starters plays important role in cheese, baked and dairy products manufacturing. These are also used in preparation of probiotics and fermented health drinks. Due to the change in consumption pattern globally demand for fermented food increased extensively in last two decades and thus global market for Non-alcoholic starter is comparatively large.

Europe was observed as the largest market for starter culture as the highest demand for alcoholic beverage in this region, increased use of probiotics and willingness of consumers to pay premium prices for beverages -with health benefits would further drive the market growth in this region. North America accounted for the second largest market for starter culture. The market is driven by tremendous technological advancement, the substantial increase in the demand for alcoholic and fermented nutritional product in the region. In Asia Pacific market, due to its immense population and robust growth rate, culture, and market dynamics, it will continue to grow as a global trendsetter of starter culture market.

The Starter culture market is observed as the most competitive and comprises of large number of players. However, the market is dominated by fewplayers such asChr. Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, and Lasaffre group. Other key players in this market are C.S.K. Food enrichment B.V., D.S.M. Food Specialities, Biena, Lallemand Inc., Wyeast laboratories and others.

Change in Consumers dietary pattern, rising demand for fermented, baked and dairy based products key growth driver for the market.

Increased consumer awareness for preventive and better healthcare, increased use of probiotic drinks, discovery of novel probiotics, would further drive the market during forecast period.

The market is driven by the substantial increase in the demand for alcoholic products also some region has seen tremendous technological advancement in the process of fermentation.

Discovery of novel probiotics and fermented diary beverages entering the market, will boast the demand of the nutritious fermented product.

As the starter culture does not have specific definitions due to its varied application, so it is difficult to assess uncertainties are associated with it.

http://www.credenceresearch.com/

