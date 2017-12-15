United States Flexible Plastics Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook, Analysis And Industry Forecast – Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Flexible Plastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

United States Flexible Plastics market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Flexible Plastics sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Braskem S.A.

Keltic Petrochemicals Inc.

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Aep Industries, Inc.

1 Flexible Plastics Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Plastics

1.2 Classification of Flexible Plastics by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Flexible Plastics Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Flexible Plastics Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Film & Sheets

1.2.4 Bags and Pouches

2 United States Flexible Plastics Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Flexible Plastics Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Flexible Plastics Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Flexible Plastics Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Flexible Plastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 United States Flexible Plastics Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Flexible Plastics Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Flexible Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Flexible Plastics Price by Region (2012-2017)

11 United States Flexible Plastics Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Flexible Plastics Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Flexible Plastics Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Flexible Plastics Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Flexible Plastics Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

