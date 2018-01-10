United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Shares, Strategies And Forecasts Worldwide 2017 – Acute Market Reports

In this report, the United States Residental Decorative Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

United States Residental Decorative Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Residental Decorative Paper sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kronospan

Asheu

Marburg

Brewster

Walker Greenbank

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mica sheet Decorative paper

Wood fiber Decorative paper

Pure paper type Decorative paper

Non-woven Decorative paper

Resin type Decorative paper

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Living Room

Bedroom

Restaurant

Childrens room

