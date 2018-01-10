Unmanned Helicopters Market Regulations, Size, Share and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Unmanned Helicopters Market (Type – Fully Autonomous Helicopters and Semi-autonomous (Hybrid) Helicopters; Service Ceiling – Upto 5,000 ft, 5,000 to 20,000 ft and Above 20,000 ft; Application – Defense, Civil and Commercial) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global unmanned helicopters market is estimated to register double digit growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Unmanned helicopters are aerial systems that are designed to operate without any need for pilot onboard. The helicopters can be used to carry personnel or goods by a remote controller system. Since there is no human operator onboard, autonomous helicopters become highly favorable in critical missions and harsh conditions. Autonomous helicopters are already being used across defense and civil applications. These helicopters are designed to operate in low visibility areas and harsh conditions (e.g. wildfire, warfront). This makes these helicopters suitable for use in wide range of applications.

Increasing expenditure over unmanned systems is the most prominent factor driving the overall unmanned helicopters market. Helicopters offer distinct advantage of operating in critical places over airplanes. For instance, helicopters eliminate the need for runway which becomes the prime requirement for a fixed-wing aircraft. As a result, helicopters are prominently preferred in harsh terrains having limited infrastructure for airplanes. With combination of unmanned operation, unmanned helicopters are set to gain immense popularity in the following years. Factors such as improving designs and wide range of prospective applications are expected ensure optimum impact over market growth in the following years.

The overall unmanned helicopters market is categorized on the basis of type, application and geography. As per the types, the market is segregated into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous (hybrid) helicopters. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into defense, civil and commercial applications. In 2016, the defense segment dominated the overall market contributing to more than half of the global revenue. High expenditure over unmanned systems by the defense sector is the most prominent factor responsible for the segment growth. In the following years, the commercial segment would register the highest growth. This is primarily due to expanding application areas of autonomous helicopters across sectors such as cargo, transportation and several others.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the overall autonomous helicopters market, in 2016. The market here is prominently governed by the U.S. having huge expenditure over unmanned systems for the defense sector. In addition, the region enjoys presence of several major aerospace & defense technology companies including Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Company and others. These companies are focused on intense research & development for more reliable and rugged designs so as to cater to the dynamic requirements of the department of defense.

About Us:

Media Contact

