‘Alien : Covenant’ trailer is terrifying

These are the gifts that director Ridley Scott is giving fans this Christmas in the first trailer for his new film Alien: Covenant.This is the first “official” movie in the franchise in twenty years to have the word “alien” in the title. The crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, unsafe world.Hotly-anticipated sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, the movie promises a return not only to the themes of that Alien precursor, but to the “terror in space” concept which made the original movie such a lasting hit.Here, they discover android David (Fassbender), who is all that remains of the doomed earlier mission.Other stars include Billy Crudup, Noomi Rapace, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Jussie Smollett and a recently announced James Franco.Jack Paglen and Michael Green wrote the script.Michael Fassbender is set to play two roles in the upcoming Alien film, Alien: Covenant – and his newest character has been revealed. So, either the film takes us to the opening moments of the original Alien movies or the next movie (s) will. In the rest of the trailer, we see a starship and the explorers finding another alien starship, as Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy” plays in the background!24, Twentieth Century Fox unleash a gory and scream-worthy first trailer for the “Alien: Covenant“.Judging from the opening of this trailer, Scott is definitely trying to invoke the dark look and claustrophobic feel of 1979’s Alien.All things considered, this was an unbelievable debut trailer for one of our most anticipated titles of 2017 – and we couldn’t be more excited to see the full thing. From being locked up in a room with an alien to an extra-terrestrial slimy being biting a crew member’s face to one alien attacking a couple in a shower – Scott has spared no scare tactics.