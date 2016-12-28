Almost 2 years after Jets fire Rex Ryan, Bills do the same

They also announced that they have chose to rid themselves of Ryan’s brother Rob, too, who joined Buffalo and became the team’s assistant head coach prior to the start of the 2016-17 National Football League season. Assistant head coach and Rex’s brother, Rob Ryan, has also been fired.Whaley was part of the team that hired Ryan two years ago, along with owners Terry and Kim Pegula and team president Russ Brandon. They have not been in the playoffs since 1999.The interim head coach for the season’s final week will be current offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who already has seen one promotion this season when previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman was sacked after a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. He was sacked by the team in 2014, after finishing with a 4 – 12 record.Ryan had said in the past that the Bills would be his final coaching job, and his brash, outgoing persona would appear to be a ideal fit for a role as a television analyst. Although the current starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, has been a steady hand, the Bills have the second-lowest passing yards per game in the league.The act was entertaining and the jokes were amusing, but after two failed runs as head coach, Rex is likely out of chances.Maybe worse than being flagged for having too many men on the field is not getting flagged for having too few defenders in one of the biggest spots of the season. In September he was promoted from Running Backs Coach to Offensive Coordinator when the former incumbent, Greg Roman, was fired.Bills players had rallied to Ryan’s support over the past month, and included centre Eric Wood, who made a plea for continuity. Taylor signed a five-year, $90 million extension back in August, but that deal essentially broke down to a year-by-year commitment. If that’s not the time to trust your team to stay on the field and go for the win, when is?Interim head coach Anthony Lynn could very well be one of those interviewed for the job on a permanent basis.Including this season Rex Ryan has not led his team to the playoffs. He did, though, also average 6.1 yards per carry this season and pitched in 580 yards on the ground. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach for the Bills. Marrone was 15-17 in his two seasons in Buffalo.Lynn will get first crack, albeit without Taylor at his disposal-EJ Manuel is now expected to start Sunday, likely with Cardale Jones active as the backup.