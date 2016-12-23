Borussia Monchengladbach part ways with coach Schubert

Schubert’s replacement – ex-Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has been linked to the role – now has the four-week winter break to inject confidence in a team which took 16 points from their first 16 league games.Schubert on Wednesday became the seventh Bundesliga coach fired since September when Monchengladbach dismissed him in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to ironically Hecking’s former employers and fellow underperformers Wolfsburg.Their fortunes this season have been in stark contrast, though, with the club teetering above the relegation zone in the Bundesliga and knocked out of the group stages of Europe’s elite club competition.The club said it will announce Schubert’s successor at a later date.Schubert, the seventh Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season, was initially appointed on an interim basis in September a year ago and his job was made permanent two months later.The battle to beat the drop from the Bundesliga looks to be fiercely competitive and there is a crucial clash from the German top-flight in midweek when Borussia Monchengladbach play host to Wolfsburg.”Andre helped us a great deal last season when he led the team from the last place in the table to fourth place and the playoffs at the start of this season into the Champions League”. But the development has stalled for various reasons.”Looking at the exciting challenges, we have decided look for another coach”.Schubert said: “After amicable talks, we came to the decision that a new impulse from elsewhere could be what’s needed to bring the club, which will always be bigger than any one individual, back on the path to success”.