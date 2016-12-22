Cavaliers’ JR Smith To Have Surgery On Injured Thumb

It’s Warriors vs Cavs week.Either way, we’ll go through the major keys for both teams to come out victorious and take a look at a Cavalier to watch before making our predictions.The Bucks are looking to avenge their overtime loss in Milwaukee, with Cavaliers superstar LeBron James burying a go-ahead three-pointer with 24 seconds left to hold on for a 114-108 victory on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that he was not sure how exactly Smith injured the thumb.The typical recovery time from such an injury is 4-6 weeks.Now in his 13th National Basketball Association season out of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, Smith was averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 28.9 minutes in 21 games for the Central Division and Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers (20-6). Even just having him on the court forced defenders to account for him.J.R. will likely be out a month or two at least, a long enough period for questions to arise about whether the Cavs need to make a trade to shore up that spot in the rotation.