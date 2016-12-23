Chapel Hill comments on, releases NCAA’s third notice of allegations

The NCAA handed North Carolina a new notice of Allegations in April, removing any mention of men’s basketball being tied to the academic scandal allowing students, many athletes, taking anomalous courses in the department from 2002-11.Both the amended NOA and North Carolina’s response were triumphs of legal judo, ably applying the NCAA’s own process against it.After that hearing, the Committee on Infractions sent North Carolina a letter dated November 28 that not only rejected the university’s procedural claims but essentially demanded the reinstatement of the extra-benefit allegations.The third UNC Notice of Allegations involving the long-running academic scandal has been released by the school.UNC spokesman Rick White said in statement Wednesday that the university will publicly release the document but didn’t specify when. The new edition specifically states that “many at-risk student-athletes, particularly in the sports of football and men’s basketball, used these courses for purposes of ensuring their continuing NCAA academic eligibility”.”Having reviewed and considered carefully the institution’s concerns, it is the enforcement staff’s position that the present case is appropriately and fairly alleged pursuant to NCAA infractions proceddures”, a letter from Director of Enforcement Tom Hosty said, dated December 16, 2015. “We’ve seen recently the NCAA has chased after some other schools and went outside their own process and that hasn’t worked out very well”.Cunningham, however, said he did not think that meant the Committee on Infractions could use that hearing to revisit the merits of the case.The NCAA did not respond immediately for requests to comment. The letter cited the process the committee chair followed in declining to consider key evidence the University asked to submit before the panel’s October hearing in Indianapolis. That process, of course, now will be extended even further. Due to some crack investigative reporting by the Raleigh News and Observer, this case has remained alive in the public and forced the hand of UNC and the NCAA to not attempt to bury the matter when it first came to light. I certainly feel after reading the notice that I am reading the initial NOA all over again because allegations against the flagship men’s basketball program and football program are now back in play after being inexplicably removed in the second amended notice of allegations in April.”I don’t know what our remedy or recourse is, but we will explore every one of them, ” Cunningham said. “We want to make sure everyone including the committee on infractions stays within their jurisdictional lane”.